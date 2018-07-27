Kenya: Software Skills Firm Andela Picks Kigali for Its Pan-African Hub

Pan African software skills development firm Adela has opened its fourth office in Africa in Kigali, Rwanda expanding its operations beyond Nairobi, Kampala and Lagos.

To fuel the expansion, Andela is partnering with the Government of Rwanda through the Rwanda Development Board, to create Andela's first pan-African hub that will support software engineers and developers across the continent.

Andela co-founder and Chief Executive Jeremy Johnson says Kigali was chosen due to its central location that makes travel to-and-from other African countries seamless and for its connected infrastructure required to collaborate with a global workforce.

"We are thrilled to have found a partner in the Government of Rwanda whose mission is so closely aligned with our own: to grow and sustain a pan-African elite tech workforce," says Johnson.

Through the partnership, RDB will support Andela's efforts to build a pan-African workforce and support the development of Rwandan and other African talent.

Andela launched operations in Nigeria in 2014 to help global companies overcome the severe shortage of skilled software developers and invest in Africa's top technical minds.

Since then, the company has hired and developed more than 700 software engineers across the continent who collectively help power the technology teams of more than 150 global companies, including Viacom, Pluralsight and GitHub.

Through Andela's distributed model of work, developers gain global experience with the world's top technology firms while working remotely from an Andela campus.

This enables them to actively contribute to the growth of their local tech ecosystems by leading developer groups, mentoring junior technologists, and serving as an example of how local developers can compete on a global level.

Andela will open applications to candidates from any African country looking to jumpstart a global career in software development in August and launch its Kigali tech campus in December of 2018.