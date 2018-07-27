Kenya: Kakamega Survive Ringa Scare, Into Semis

Eldoret — Multiple National Secondary School Games boys football champions Kakamega High School survived a scare from Ringa Boys to qualify for the semi-final of this year's edition despite being held to a 1-1 draw by the Nyanza region representatives in Eldoret on Thursday afternoon.

Heading into the last round of group matches at the Hill School, Kakamega needed just a point to progress to the semis while Ringa needed a win to progress to the last four.

The Green Commandos had a good start when Kevington Machika broke the deadlock heading home from inside the box, but they had to make with some nervous moments after Aaron Nyagaka equalized for the Homabay based side.

Nonetheless, Kakamega managed to hold on to the draw to book a semis date with Nairobi's Dagoretti High School who topped Pool A after playing to a 0-0 draw with Shimba Hills.

Kakamega coach Brendan Mwinamo was pleased with the result despite having to work though it under tension with Ringa constantly attacking after going level.

"It was a tough match because Ringa is also a very good team and they showed that today. We had some small mistakes and we also failed to take our chances. But the most important thing is that we are through and we will correct our mistakes against Dagoretti," the tactician noted.

St. Anthony finished top of Group B after beating Kathungi 2-0 and they will now meet Olbolosat in the semi-finals after the Central Region team hammered Tarbaj 5-1 to squeeze past Shimba on goal difference.

St. Antony's were a class above Kathungi and should have won the game by a bigger margin had they been more efficient with their chances.

In the 16th minute, Titus Kapchanga had a chance to break the deadlock when he was picked out by a pass from Ian Simiyu but his effort was well saved by the Kathungi keeper for a corner.

On the other end, Kathungi's best chance of the half fell on Suleiman Gudo who went for the spectacular with a volley from distance which was turned behind for a corner by the keeper.

At the stroke of half time, St. Antony broke the deadlock. Geoffrey Onyancha scored from the penalty spot after Anthony Karabu handled inside the box.

Five minutes into the second half, St. Antony took the game to safe distance with Moses Mudavadi's well struck freekick from range bouncing infront of the keeper and evading his grasp.

The two goal lead added some shot of confidence into St. Antony's and they went on attack after attack, keeper Julius Kyalo doing well to thwart. The shot stopper twice had to be at his best to save from James Kibande and Onyancha.

Elsewhere, the girls' tournament will have a new champion after holders Wiyeta were dumped out following a 0-0 draw with Arch Bishop Njenga. The latter went through as group winners having won the opening two games.

Kwale Girls who yesterday beat Wiyeta 1-0 progressed after hammering Matuu Girls 10-0 to finish second in the group with six points.

For Friday's semi-finals, Arch Bishop Njenga will square out with Nginda Girls who finished second in the other group while surprise package Kwale will take on Nyanza's Kobala.

Semi final pairings:

Boys: Kakamega High School v Dagoretti High School, St. Anthony's Boys v Olbolosat

Girls: Arch Bishop Njenga v Nginda Girls, Kwale Girls v Kobala