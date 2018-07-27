26 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kisumu Court Dismisses Muhoroni KPL Appeal

Kisumu — Muhoroni Youth Football Club has suffered yet another blow in their attempt to be reinstated to the Kenyan Premier League after Kisumu Court of Appeal dismissed their appeal.

Appellate Judge Kathurima M'inoti ruled that the court cannot grant application for the inclusion of the applicant into the league.

The Appeals Court upheld the High Court decision that ruled that the club did not demonstrate that the decision to relegate it is grounded on unreasonable rules and standards.

M'inoti says the premier league has progressed to mid-season and granting the applicant a reinstatement order would disrupt the league.

Muhoroni Youth FC was relegated to the super league after finishing last on the table in 2017.

Wazito FC and Vihiga United FC were promoted to the national super league after finishing top on the super league.

Muhoroni Youth FC had gone to court seeking to overturn their demotion from the top tier league following a dismissal by the Football Kenya Federation after failing to pass the Club Licensing test.

M'inoti struck out the appeal for lacking merit with costs to the applicant.

