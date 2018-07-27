Kenya: KRU Signs Sh4.2 Million Telkom Partnership for Sevens Series

Nairobi — The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has entered partnership with telecommunications provider Telkom for the ongoing National Sevens Circuit Series.

The sponsorship deal valued at Sh4.2 million will go towards planning of the rugby circuit that comprises of six legs; Prinsloo Sevens, Sepetuka Sevens, Kabeberi Sevens, Driftwood Sevens, Dala Sevens and the Christies Sevens at the tail end of September.

This new deal is a continuation of Telkom's long-term support for sport, notably Hockey and Athletics in the last 20 years, and is a natural fit for the telco, reflecting its strong heritage, enduring growth and international presence.

Speaking at the official announcement of the deal at the Telkom Plaza, Kenya Harlequins chairman Mike Lucas on behalf of the six host clubs, reiterated the pivotal role of corporate sponsorship in growing sevens rugby locally and internationally.

"We are excited by the entrance of Telkom as a sponsor for this year's National Sevens Rugby circuit. With corporate sponsorships like Telkom's guaranteeing the game's growth, the potential to dominate the sport on a global stage in the near future is realistic," said Mr. Lucas

Telkom CEO Aldo Mareuse said the sponsorship will act as a launch pad for long term partnership with rugby.

"We are confident that we will see demonstrable value in the circuit to grow our investment in the game. We are cognizant of the importance of corporate sponsorship and involvement to Kenyan sport. We have seen first-hand with our other sponsorships, what sports packages, when utilized well can do to the economy," said Mareuse.

The telco aims to replicate its' success, backing continental hockey heavyweights Telkom Ladies Hockey team and world-beating javelin thrower Julius Yego.

The national Seven's Circuit is an annual series run by KRU, a host of Kenyan clubs and universities across the country.

The teams compete by accumulating points on each leg with the overall winner on points declared champions. The tournament has grown in stature since its inception in 2006 and still has room to grow with the recent addition of regional teams including Kabras, Western Bulls and a host of universities.