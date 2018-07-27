Kenya: Moses Kuria Dishes Out Sh2million to Travelling Fans of Gor Mahia for Yanga Game

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has dished out Sh2 million to Gor Mahia fans to cater for their travel expenses to Dar es Salaam for this weekend's continental fixture.

The Kenyan champions are set to face Tanzanian bigwigs Yanga in the return match of a Caf Confederation Cup tie at the National Stadium on Sunday.

The announcement of Kuria's handsome donation to K'Ogalo fans has been shared on social media by the club's organizing secretary Judith Nyangi.

HundredS of Gor Mahia fans are expected to benefit from this generous gesture by the controversial MP who attended last weekend's Mashemeji derby featuring K'Ogalo against their eternal rivals AFC Leopards at Kasarani.

During the match, which Gor won 2-1, Kuria was spotted donning the K'Ogalo jersey while seated next to the club patron Raila Odinga.

Nyangi, meanwhile, has however stopped short of explaining the criteria of selecting fans who will attend the match.

The 14-hour one-way bus trip from Nairobi to Dar costs Sh4,000. Besides, Tanzanian laws prohibit public service vehicle from travelling at night.

Thus, the travelling fans could depart Nairobi on Saturday morning and return on Monday.

Kuria joins Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Senator Johnson Sakaja as the politicians who have in recent times bankrolled the travel arrangements of Gor Mahia fans.

Gor Mahia need a win against Yanga, whom they whipped 4-0 in Nairobi in the first leg, to enhance their chances of securing qualification to the quarter finals of the continent's second tier club competition.