27 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Namibia: Wealthy Businessmen 'Prey' On Indigent Namibians to Poach Rhino for International Syndicates

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

Well-heeled businessmen are alleged to be driving the trade in poached rhino horn in Namibia, using marginal communities as foot soldiers, an amaBhungane investigation has revealed.

The role of local entrepreneurs in horn trading has not previously been highlighted. The popular perception in Namibia is that Chinese nationals are the kingpins driving the trade.

Senior police officials in the Kunene district, conservationists and businessmen in northern Namibia confirmed that the rhino-horn traders especially target men from the semi-nomadic Hai//Oms San and Himba communities because of their knowledge of the animals and their movements.

The sources provided details of the way in which traders or their agents soften up these communities for poaching operations, particularly in the Etosha National Park in northern Namibia, and arm and train them in the use of firearms.

Namibia has the world's largest black rhino population, located mainly in Etosha, one of the country's key tourist attractions. Tourism is the highest-earning industry and accounted for 3.5% of GDP in 2015.

A senior police official, who asked to remain...

Namibia

Shoprite Sues Workers Over 2015 Strike

Shoprite Namibia is suing 93 of its employees for N$4,5 million over a strike that the workers staged in July 2015. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.