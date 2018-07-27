Namibia: Wealthy Businessmen 'Prey' On Indigent Namibians to Poach Rhino for International Syndicates

Well-heeled businessmen are alleged to be driving the trade in poached rhino horn in Namibia, using marginal communities as foot soldiers, an amaBhungane investigation has revealed.

The role of local entrepreneurs in horn trading has not previously been highlighted. The popular perception in Namibia is that Chinese nationals are the kingpins driving the trade.

Senior police officials in the Kunene district, conservationists and businessmen in northern Namibia confirmed that the rhino-horn traders especially target men from the semi-nomadic Hai//Oms San and Himba communities because of their knowledge of the animals and their movements.

The sources provided details of the way in which traders or their agents soften up these communities for poaching operations, particularly in the Etosha National Park in northern Namibia, and arm and train them in the use of firearms.

Namibia has the world's largest black rhino population, located mainly in Etosha, one of the country's key tourist attractions. Tourism is the highest-earning industry and accounted for 3.5% of GDP in 2015.

A senior police official, who asked to remain...