27 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Obey Traffic Laws, Traffic Mayors Charge Lagosians

By Emeka Nwachukwu

Corps Commandant, Special Traffic Mayor (STM) Corps Lagos, Othman Tajudeen, has urged road users to obey traffic laws in the state to curb the menace of traffic in the metropolis and reduce the number of road crashes, some of which are avoidable.

Speaking recently at a public enlightenment programme on road management for Lagos drivers, he said: "Engineering, enlightenment, enforcement and evaluation were compulsory measures that should be adopted by all road users to prevent accidents. Obeying traffic laws keep road users alive and ensures sanity, serenity and orderliness on our roads".

According to him, the Lagos traffic menace can be put to an end if stakeholders and road users can decide to obey traffic laws, especially disassociating themselves from taking one way, which he said, has taken several lives in recent time.

Assistant Coordinator STM, Joseph Famakinwa, hinted that negative road behaviours have continued to cause various degrees of accidents on the roads, which has led to loss of life and damage to the human body.

According to him, the event organized by STM Area Charlie, Agege/Pen Cinema, targets commercial bus drivers who are involved in mass transportation of people, hence the choice of motorpark as the event's location.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Elere, CSP Emeodi Camillus reassured of the police's commitment to protect lives and property through community partnerships.

