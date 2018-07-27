27 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Armed Forces Bastion of Nigeria's Unity, President Insists

By Saxone Akhaine, Abdulganiyu Alabi and Njadvara Musa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday stated that the armed forces remain the bastion of Nigeria's unity.

Consequently, he pledged the Federal Government's commitment to the continued training and welfare of military personnel.

The president, who was speaking during the graduation of 182 officers of Senior Course 40 at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji in Kaduna, noted that capacity building remains the bedrock of a combat-ready, effective and efficient military.

His words: "Incidentally, our tri-service training institutions, especially the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, have been playing critical roles in this regard.

"These institutions as well as the single-service training organisations must continue to be provided with the requisite support to enable them discharge their obligations.

"This is not only because we salute their courage and sacrifice for the safety and stability of our country, but for the fact that the armed forces have continued to be the bastion of our unity."

Buhari observed that over the years, the armed forces had provided the appropriate response to the nation's numerous security challenges.

"Their response to Boko Haram insurgency, militancy, kidnapping, activities of separatists and armed militias among others has been very commendable," he added.

According to him, the forces have also committed huge resources towards the stability of West and the world at large.

He said the significance of training members of the armed forces of friendly and allied countries cannot be over-emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has sought the cooperation of the media in the ongoing war against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, made the call during a luncheon for Defence Correspondents at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, in a statement, said: "The media's partnership and continuous reportage have been a weapon to end insurgency."

Chairman of the Correspondents' Chapel, Haruna Dauda, assured the GOC of fair and continued reportage.

