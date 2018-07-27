27 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Morocco/Nigeria: Nigerian Female Wrestlers Win Three Gold Medals, Boys Football Team Meets Morocco in Final

By Christian Okpara

Nigeria yesterday won additional three gold medals, five silver and two bronze medals in the girls wrestling event at the on-going African Youth Championship in Algeria.

Team Nigeria had on Wednesday qualified to meet Morocco in today's final match of the football event by beating the hosts 2-0 in one of the semifinals.

Nigeria's gold medals came from Kolawole Esther, Sunmisola Balogun and Christianah Ogunsanya.

Esther Asaolu, Yetunde Oluwatuyi, Jumoke Adekoye, Aina Ohida and Mercy Adekuoroye won silver medals, while Adijat Idris and Natasha Davids got the bronze medals.

Nigeria will meet Morocco, a team it had earlier beating in the earlier rounds, in the final of the football event. The Moroccans, who edged Cameroun in the other semifinal played at the Sidi Moussa Stadium, will be angling to avenge their 2-3 opening match loss to the Nigerians when both teams clash in the final at the same venue this evening.

It would be recalled that the Future Eagles came from two goals down to defeat the Moroccans with a brace from Divine Nwachukwu and one by Chidera Ejiofor on Thursday last week at the P. C. Bab Ezzouar Stadium, before a commanding 5-0 win over Djibouti at the same venue on Saturday.

Nigeria won the football gold at the last edition of the African Youth Games in Gaborone, Botswana four years after winning four of five matches and drawing one, in what was a round -robin format.

Apart from last Thursday's explosive opener, Nigeria and Morocco faced off in two friendly matches in Marrakech a year ago, with the Moroccans winning the first 1-0 and both teams drawing the other 1-1.

