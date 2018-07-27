Angolan Singers in Spotlight of Afrimma Nominees

Luanda — The Angolan singers Nsoki, Kyaku Kyadaff, Anselmo Ralph and Puto Português are in the spotlight of the list of nominees of the African Muzic Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA 2018).

Following are the singers that are nominees at AFRIMMA list of candidates.

Nsoki has best collaboration, Kyaku Kyadaff, Anselmo Ralph, Puto, best male artist of Southern Africa and Lusophone.

C4 Pedro, best Central Africa and Lusophone alongside Yola Semedo and Preto Show, B26 best African Group, Miguel Buila contests for Best Africa gospel, Neru Americano best newcomer, Edmazia best Female Africa singer, The Grove, best group dancer, Dj Hélio Baiano best DJ.

Angola and Congo dominates the males' category with 10 nominees each.

The singer Nsoki was awarded in 2017 Best Artist Revelation and Female Artist of Southern Africa with song "Africa unite" while C4 Pedro won Best Male Artist of Southern Africa, Best Lusophone and Best Cross bordering Artist.