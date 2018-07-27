Kenyan Players Ovella, 'Marcelo' Ouma Off to Sweden for Professional Football

Kenyan winger Ovella Ochieng and compatriot Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma have left the country for Sweden where they are set join the Scandinavian nation's professional football league.

Before their departure over the weekend, Ochieng said he has trained his sights in emulating his international colleague Eric 'Mapake' Johana's career path in Europe.

Both Ochieng, a pacy and skillful winger, and Ouma are expected to sign five-year deals with third tier Stockholm based Swedish club Vasalunds IF.

Incidentally, it is at Vasalunds IF that Johana made his name during a brief last year before securing a big money move to top flight club IF Brommapojkarna.

VERY CONFIDENT

"I want to emulate Johana. I'm heading to Europe because it is a dream I have been chasing for a while. I'm going there to hone my skills and show them what I can do. I'm very confident," Ochieng told Nairobi News.

Under the guidance of French coach Paul Put, Ochieng starred for Harambee Stars at the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in Kenya, scoring in the final as Kenya defeated Zanzibar to win the tournament.

Before then, the right sided winger has been a mainstay at Kenyan Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks.

Meanwhile, Ouma, formerly at Gor Mahia and voted among the best players in the Kenyan Premier League in 2016, heads to Sweden after stints in Georgia and Albania.