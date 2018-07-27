Angola Continues Transition Zone for Illegal Ivory Traffic

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Forestry Resources, André de Jesus Moda, said Wednesday that Angola is still a transit zone for illegal traffic or trade in ivory, rhinoceros horn, pangolin scales, gorillas and wild birds.

André de Jesus Moda was speaking at the second meeting of the group of experts on the implementation of the African Union strategy for wildlife.

In 2017 alone, about 1.2 tons of ivory and other parts of the above mentioned species, were seized from poachers that come to Angola from various countries, the official said

Angola as deputy chairman of the African Union's poaching committee reaffirms the commitment to conservation efforts, which should be combined to ensure that each member country contributes to achieving the objectives. In order ton fight illegal ivory traffic André Jesus de Mota explained that Angola has produced and published a number of legal instruments to protect the endangered and vulnerable.