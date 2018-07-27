Angola: Mass Media Ministry Prohibits Double Full-Time Employment

Luanda — The Media Ministry on Wednesday instructed public news companies to avoid having employees working full-time in private and public outlets.

According to the communiqué signed by the Mass Media minister, João Melo, the measure aims at putting end to lately attempt of misinformation, which has been carried out and whose purpose is unknown, states the Ministry.

The Ministry adds that the measure is intended to enable private initiatives to contribute to media sector and create jobs especially for young people, without depending on the State.

Therefore, the Media Ministry instructs public news companies to strictly comply with current legislation concerning these sorts of incompatibilities.

The incompatibilities concerns to those who work as journalist and take up other positions, such as performing duties at institutional communication departments, press consulting and as well as advertising job.

However, adds the note, administrators are an exception in this case, since they perform directorial, instructive and commercial strategies duties.