26 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Mass Media Ministry Prohibits Double Full-Time Employment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Media Ministry on Wednesday instructed public news companies to avoid having employees working full-time in private and public outlets.

According to the communiqué signed by the Mass Media minister, João Melo, the measure aims at putting end to lately attempt of misinformation, which has been carried out and whose purpose is unknown, states the Ministry.

The Ministry adds that the measure is intended to enable private initiatives to contribute to media sector and create jobs especially for young people, without depending on the State.

Therefore, the Media Ministry instructs public news companies to strictly comply with current legislation concerning these sorts of incompatibilities.

The incompatibilities concerns to those who work as journalist and take up other positions, such as performing duties at institutional communication departments, press consulting and as well as advertising job.

However, adds the note, administrators are an exception in this case, since they perform directorial, instructive and commercial strategies duties.

Angola

Head of State Sends Condolences to Greek Counterpart

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Thursday sent a message of condolence to the President of… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.