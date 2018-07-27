26 July 2018

Angola: Head of State Sends Condolences to Greek Counterpart

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Thursday sent a message of condolence to the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prolopis Paulopoulos, in solidarity with the victims of the wild fires in that country, ANGOP learned from an official source.

It was "with deep regret that we got the information and became aware of the occurrence of the forest fire that struck the Greek coast, northeast of the capital, Athens, causing dozens of deaths.

"In the face of this tragic event which caused mourning and grief in the Greek people, the President, on behalf of the Angolan Government and in his own behalf, presents to the people and the Greek Government its condolences and expressions of solidarity with the bereaved families", says the note.

The forest fire in Greece has already killed more than 80 persons and more than 100 injured, some in critical condition.

