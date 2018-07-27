Kenya: KNH Needs Sh6 Billion for Machines, Development

Kenyatta National Hospital (KHH) requires Sh6 billion to replace some equipment and for infrastructure development, according to a five-year strategic plan launched on Thursday.

The money will be used to construct and equip a fully-fledged 300-bed capacity hospital, construction of 2,000 accommodation units and conference facilities for medical tourism.

However, the plan does not clearly specify which equipment the hospital is going to replace amidst complains of frequent breakdowns which have ended up denying many Kenyans access to affordable and quality health care.

In January this year, two key machines broke down at the facility leaving doctors with limited options for diagnosing illnesses and treating patients.

GRAFTING MACHINES

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan and a laparoscopy tower machine had broken down for one year. The laundry machine also broke down forcing the hospital to outsource laundry services.

The country's largest public referral facility does not have skin grafting machines. It was not clearly stipulated in the plan which machines will be purchased.

According to the Sh18.9billion strategic plan for the period 2018 to 2023, the hospital has also allocated Sh2.5 billion additional funding for specialised human resource and Sh2.7 billion for payroll funding.

Also, in view of the emergence of security and safety concerns, the hospital requires Sh891 million to strengthen its security and safety measures.

CCTV CAMERAS

Dr Thomas Mutie, the acting chief executive officer said the facility and any other person coming into the hospital needs to be assured of security.

"The money is going to be used in constructing a perimeter wall, CCTV cameras, training of personnel and buying of equipment. The hospital is determined to solve its areas of weaknesses," said Dr Mutie.

The move comes in the wake of a string of recent incidents that put the hospital in the spotlight including a surgery mix-up on February 19, a controversial caesarean section on January 26 and allegations of sexual assault of new mothers revealed last month.

The largest referral public hospital in the country will also undertake automation estimated at Sh1.5 billion.

"This plan will improve efficiency and service delivery at the hospital," Dr Mutie said.

THEMATIC AREAS

He said recognising the scarcity of resources and the competing priorities, the plan identifies new ventures for funding to improve operational efficiency.

"With the help from the government, internal funding and other sources, we are optimistic that we shall achieve our ultimate goal," he said.

Out of the total hospital budgetary requirement of Sh18 billion, the hospital will generate Sh6 billion, the government grant will give Sh3.8 billion while Sh8 billion will be from mobilised resources.

In the first year, the hospital needs a total of Sh3.7 billion, in the second year, they will spend Sh4.1 billion, third-year Sh4.6 billion while in the fourth and fifth year, the hospital needs Sh2.7 billion for the plan.

The plan focuses on three thematic areas each with a strategic result whose successful execution will enable the hospital to achieve its mission and vision.

SERVICE DELIVERY

The areas include operational excellence which will tackle effective and timely service delivery and efficient utilisation of resources, excellence in clinical outcomes will look at improved quality health care and business growth for financial sustainability.

"I am happy to note that KNH has taken cognisance of emerging trends in the sector in the new strategic plan. Some of these trends include increase in uptake of traditional and alternative medicine, resistance to available medications, emerging and re-emerging diseases, upsurge of non-communicable diseases; changes in technology, high demand for specialisation and sub-specializations and increased demand for emergency and critical care services," said the Health Minister Sicily Kariuki.

She said proper implementation of this strategic plan, will brand KNH the leading centre of excellence in the provision of specialized medical care in East and Central Africa.