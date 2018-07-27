26 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Musai Inks Her Name in History Books With Javelin Gold in Algiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's Martha Nthanze Musai made history on Thursday when she shattered the national women's javelin record with a new distance of 54.12m to win the girls' javelin gold at the ongoing Africa Youth Games in Algiers.

The feat by the form 17-year-old form three student at Ngoleni High School, Kathiani, Machakos, was enough to erase Cecilia Kiplagat's national record of 53.58m set on March 3, 2007 during the Kisumu leg of Athletics Kenya track and field meeting.

Musai's achievement brought Kenya's medal tally to 12: four gold, three silver and five bronze. Musai is coached by Ngoleni High School Principal Daniel Munguti, who has produced some of Kenya's internationals.

Musai becomes the first Kenyan woman to win a major international field event after Kiplagat, who claimed bronze in javelin at the 2004 Africa Championships.

On Thursday, World Under-18 1,500m bronze medallist Edinah Jebitok gave Kenya another silver in girls' 1,500m. Boys' hockey team also settled for bronze after beating Nigeria 3-2 in the play-off.

Musai's victory came a day after Kenya's Nickson Lesiyia Pariken won the boys' 1,500m gold.

Pariken ended the wait on day two of the track and field events with gold just after his comrades - Angela Ndungwa claimed silver in girls' 800m with Vanice Kerubo going for bronze in girls' 100m hurdles.

It came a day after Mercy Chepkorir had opened the championships with bronze in girls' 3,000m on Tuesday.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.