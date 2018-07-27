Kenya: Nation FC Out for Revenge Against Mombasa County

Nation FC face Mombasa County Government on Friday in their second friendly match this year at the newly-constructed Bomu Stadium.

Hosts Mombasa won the first match 3-2 in February but Nation FC has since been unbeaten in 11 matches played so far, besides five in the Nairobi Corporate Left Foot Sports League's Division Five tournament.

Friday's match, which is part of activities around Nation Golf Classic in Mombasa, kicks off at 4pm, and will be part of the ceremonies for the official opening of the 5,000-seater, floodlit Bomu Stadium. The tie has been supported by Capricorn Group, an integrated facilities management company.

Mombasa County Government team spokesman, Mudathir Ahmed Abdulkarim, said they will again make sure the same razor blade on the visitors.

"We've prepared well for the clash and we are confident of turning tables against our opponents Nation FC," said Abdulkarim.

Nation FC captain Allan Munga said the team has been gelling well and looking forward to a good game.

"We have a competitive squad and although our training sessions have been scattered, we look forward to our first win in Mombasa," Munga, a striker, said.

The Nation squad includes defenders Shamason Osiago and Eric Isinta, midfielders Titus Mbithi, Ken Kusimba, Benjamin Situma with team manager-cum-player Elias Makori also passed fit despite battling for form along with winger John "Jontes" Ohuma.

"These matches help staff gel, keep fit and also help Nation Media Group's employees engage informally with our advertisers, customers and supporters alike. Since we launched the team in February, we have achieved a great deal on all these fronts," team manager Makori said.

It is the second trip for Nation is making at the Coast having also played against the Coast Media Combined FC in a match which ended in a 3-3 draw.

In preparation for their Mombasa trip, Nation FC played series of warm-up matches where they hammered Thika Veterans 5-2 and thrashed Keroche 7-3 in friendlies before humbling SportPesa FC 4-1 in a Left Foot League match at Nairobi Railways Club.