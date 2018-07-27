Kenya: Rift Valley's Kiptrotich, Jebet Dominate X-Country

Hosts Rift Valley Region's on Thursday dominated the cross-country event at this year's National Secondary School Term Two Games at the University of Eldoret grounds.

Vincent Kiprotich and Agnes Jebet were crowned the boys' and girls' champions after winning the 8km boys and 6km girls' races respectively.

Fresh from winning two gold medals at the East Africa Under-18 championships in Tanzania, Jebet extended her impressive form as she won the race in 20 minutes 31.51 seconds as the region swept the medal positions. Jebet a Form One student at Kapkenda Girls, beat her Kapsait counterpart Catherine Reline who took silver in a time of 21:00.41.

Grace Lobach of St Joseph's Kapsaret completed the podium 6.19 seconds later. Jebet, who is eyeing international glory in future, said that the course was difficult but managed to win due to her good training.

"It was a tricky terrain but the experience in running such races before came in handy today," Jebet said.

In Tanzania, Jebet won gold in 1,500m and 5,000m during the East Africa Under 18 championships a fortnight ago.

Kabarak University 10km champion Kiprotich won the 8km junior category to book for East Africa Games to be staged in Rwanda in August.

Kiprotich won the men's 8km race in 23:08.7 ahead of Gideon Rono, who clocked 23:24.8 as Kelvin Chelang'a completed the podium places in 23:27.6.

The form four student at Kimwogo Secondary School in Elgeyo Marakwet said his dream is to win the regional title as he prepares to leave school.

"I'm happy to have won the race and I will be eyeing big things as from next year including the World Cross Country where I want to be in the podium. Running with athletes from all over the country is not an easy task," said Kiprotich.

In rugby sevens, favourites Laiser Hill and Muhuri Muchiri impressed on day one of the action comfortably booking their slots in the main Cup quarters.

Last year's losing finalists Chavakali and newcomers Dagoretti High School also advanced to today's Cup quarters.