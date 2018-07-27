Kenya: Semis Action Takes Centre-Stage in School Games

Semi-final action takes centre stage on Friday as the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games enter their penultimate day at the Hill School, Eldoret.

In the boys' Under-19 football, 12-time champions Kakamega High School face Dagoretti from Nairobi Region, as four-time winners St Anthony's Boys Kitale will be up against newcomers Olbolsat from Central Region for a place in Saturday's final.

Kakamega finished second in pool A as they drew 1-1 with Ringa Boys in their final match as St Anthony's topped the pool after a 2-0 win over Kathungi Boys.

In the girls' under-19 football, the 2011 winners Archbishop Njenga from Western Region will tackle Nginda Girls from Central, while the other last four clash will pit Kobala Mixed from Nyanza Region against Coast's Kwale Girls.

Defending champions Wiyeta Girls were locked out of the semis after they drew 0-0 with Archbishop Njenga in their final pool 'A' match on Thursday to finish third. Archbishop Njenga finished top of the pool with seven points as Kwale secured second spot with six points after a 10-0 thrashing of Matuu Memorial in their last match.

MASIBO CONFIDENT

Archbishop Njenga's talismanic forward Brenda Masibo believes her side will be massive favourites to reach the final.

"We topped the group that had the defending champions and we will need to ensure that we keep our good form if we want to reach the final," Masibo said.

They come up against a Nginda side that finished second in pool B after beating Itigo 3-0 in their last preliminary match on Thursday to collect six points. Kobala topped the pool with nine points after winning all their three matches.

In theUunder-16 football category, 2016 boys' champions St Anthony's Boys Kitale from Rift Valley Region will be up against Nyanza's Riyabu as St Peter's Mumias take on Nairobi's Upper Hill.

In the girls' contest, champions Olympic Mixed lock horns with Moi Girls Nangili, while former winners Wiyeta have a date with Waa Girls from the Coastal Region.

Upper Hill managed to sneak into the last four despite a 2-0 loss to St Anthony's in their final pool 'B' match. The Nairobi-based school finished second behind pool winners St Anthony's on four points after one win, a draw and a loss. St Anthony's on the other hand had a perfect record of three wins in as many matches.

"We will be better in the semis because we have grown with each match at this competition," Upper Hill coach Gilbert Walusimbi said.

In volleyball, debutantes Shimoni will clash with former national and East Africa boys' champions Malava Boys for a place in Saturday's final. Coastal boys Shimoni beat their North Eastern counterparts Furaha Mixed 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-19) in their last Group B to book their slot in the last four. Favourites Malava on the other hand extended their unbeaten run with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-18) win over debutants Gatunga.

It will be a newcomers' clash in the second boys' semis as Kapkenyeloi from Rift Valley take on Mogonga PAG from Nyanza. Mogonga are tasked with ensuring that Nyanza Region retain the title after eliminating 2017 winners Sengera SDA at the regionals. Mogonga beat Karega 26-24, 25-18 and 25-16 while Kapkenyeloi dismissed Langata 25-11, 25-20, 25-21 to advance to the semi-finals.

In the girls' contest, rookies Bishop Sulumeti from Western will have reigning national and East Africa champions Kwanthanze to contend with in their last four clash. In the second semis, last year's finalists Cheptil will tackle Soweto.

Former netball holders Kaya Tiwi will play Karuri in Friday's semis clash. Kaya Tiwi, who are seeking to win their second national title, have had a perfect run and are yet to lose a match. The second last four match will see Syumile face off with Nyakach with a place in Saturday's final at stake.

FIXTURES

Friday

Football semis

Under-19

Boys

St Anthony's v Olbolsat

Dagoretti v Kakamega

Girls

Archbishop Njenga v Nginda

Kobala Mixed v Kwale

Under-16

Boys

St Peters Mumias v Upper Hill

St Anthony's v Riyabu

Girls

Wiyeta v Was

Moi Nangili v Olympic

Volleyball semis

Boys

Kapkenyeloi v Mogonga

Malava v Shimoni

Girls

Kwanthanze v Bishop Sulumeti

Soweto v Cheptil

Netball semis

Kaya Tiwi v Karuri

Nyakach v Syumile