Kenya/Uganda: Kenya Too Hot for Uganda in Victoria Cup

Hosts and defending champions Kenya collected all the four points in the opening round of this year's Victoria Cup against visiting Uganda at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Thursday.

Giving Kenya its first point was the pair of Kenya Amateur Matchplay champion Daniel Nduva and club-mate Agil Is Haq. The two beat Uganda's top pair Adolf Muhumuza and David Kamulindwa 3-1.

This was followed by Kenya's easiest victory, a 6-5 win by Dennis Saikwa and home player Mike Kisia who beat Uganda's team captain Becca Mwanja and Rodel Gaita.

There after, the pair of John Karichu and Paul Muchangi beat Uganda's Cwanyaai Joseph and Herman Mutebi 5-4. In the last match, the pair of Kenya's top amateur Edwin Mudanyi and the leading junior player in the country Mutahi Kibugu posted a 4-3 victory against Richard Baguma and Ronald Rugumayo, for Kenya's clean sweep.

At the time of writing, the two teams were back on the course battling it out in the Four Ball Better Ball format. Kenya, under the Vet Lab professional Ali Kimani, is seeking its straight third victory in the rotational championship whose Cup was donated by former Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui now a leading golfer in his own right.

Kenya won the inaugural event in June 2016 at Muthaiga and successful defended the Cup at Entebbe Golf Club, East Africa's oldest golf club, last year.