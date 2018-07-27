26 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Uganda: Kenya Too Hot for Uganda in Victoria Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Larry Ngala

Hosts and defending champions Kenya collected all the four points in the opening round of this year's Victoria Cup against visiting Uganda at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Thursday.

Giving Kenya its first point was the pair of Kenya Amateur Matchplay champion Daniel Nduva and club-mate Agil Is Haq. The two beat Uganda's top pair Adolf Muhumuza and David Kamulindwa 3-1.

This was followed by Kenya's easiest victory, a 6-5 win by Dennis Saikwa and home player Mike Kisia who beat Uganda's team captain Becca Mwanja and Rodel Gaita.

There after, the pair of John Karichu and Paul Muchangi beat Uganda's Cwanyaai Joseph and Herman Mutebi 5-4. In the last match, the pair of Kenya's top amateur Edwin Mudanyi and the leading junior player in the country Mutahi Kibugu posted a 4-3 victory against Richard Baguma and Ronald Rugumayo, for Kenya's clean sweep.

At the time of writing, the two teams were back on the course battling it out in the Four Ball Better Ball format. Kenya, under the Vet Lab professional Ali Kimani, is seeking its straight third victory in the rotational championship whose Cup was donated by former Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui now a leading golfer in his own right.

Kenya won the inaugural event in June 2016 at Muthaiga and successful defended the Cup at Entebbe Golf Club, East Africa's oldest golf club, last year.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.