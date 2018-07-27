Kenya: Family Buries KU Student Killed in Hit and Run

The Kenyatta University student who died after being ran over by a car last week has been buried.

The family of Maureen Wambui Gachagua wants the person responsible for her death prosecuted.

Maureen, 22, was killed on Mombasa Road on July 15 when she was coming from a party with her boyfriend.

The driver of the vehicle, Kenya Prisons Service Sergeant Dismas Motogwa Gitenge, has since been charged and interdicted.

HUMBLE

She was eulogised as a humble and hardworking person.

"Thank you for the six years of friendship, encouragement and believing in me. Thank you for the love and respect even when I felt I wasn't loved; I even remember what you loved me for boo," her boyfriend Dennis Mburu Baragu said.

PREGNANT

Her mother Mrs Gachagua said: "Your beautiful smile and laughter will be our anchor from here on."

Her friends were dressed in black T-shirts bearing Maureen's photo and the message 'Justice for Maureen'.

Sergeant Gitenge was charged with causing death through careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop after an accident.

Maureen was one month pregnant when she died.