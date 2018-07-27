Kenya: Give Me a Government Job, or Else I'll Walk Out of Jubilee, Kalembe Scoffs at Kenyatta

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile has threatened to walk out of the ruling Jubilee Party citing betrayal, endless wrangles and single-handedness.

Mr Ndile also accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto of failing to fulfill their promise to secure him a job in government despite according them 'overwhelming support' during last year's General Election.

He claimed that the Jubilee Party's national steering committee that was co-chaired by Kiraitu Murungi and Noah Wekesa, of which he is a member, was sidelined immediately after the August 8 elections.

"The key decisions of the party are now made by two people; Party Secretary Raphael Tuju and Deputy Chairman David Murathe. The rest of us have been kicked out and we have no say," Mr Ndile told Nation.

The former leader of Tip Tip party, which was among more than 10 political outfits which folded to form Jubilee, said the top government officials are ignoring his calls.

"I was promised a job in government once Jubilee captured the second term but now I have been left in the cold. To make matter worse I'm more learned than some of the cabinet secretaries who were appointed without toiling for Jubilee," said Mr Ndile.

DISGRUNTLED POLITICIANS

He claimed Jubilee party is now divided into three factions.

"In Jubilee we have a faction that supports DP Ruto, the other one is behind President Uhuru and third one is loyal to Mr Odinga," claimed Mr Ndile.

"I have called each of the 3,000 delegates I took to Kasarani when we attended the launch of Jubilee advising them to disassociate themselves with the ruling party," he added.

Mr Ndile is among several disgruntled politicians from Ukambani, Coast and Western regions claiming to have been 'forgotten' despite rallying behind President Kenyatta during last year's elections.

Those from Ukambani include former Kitui Senator David Musila, who quit Wiper party where he was the national chairman, former MPs Kisoi Munyao, Joe Mutambu, Itwiku Mbai, Katemi Makenga, John Munuve, Gideon Ndambuki and Regina Ndambuki.

Politicians who rallied behind President Kenyatta include from Western include former Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga, former Speaker Kenneth Marende, former Cabinet Ministers Chris Okemo and Paul Otuoma and former Assistant Minister Yusuf Chanzu.