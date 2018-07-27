Photo: The Financial Gazette

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga file photo).

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has ruled out any intentions of joining forces with Zanu PF to form a government of national unity in the event of next week's elections failing to separate the ruling party and its popular opponent.

Chamisa was addressing thousands of party supporters during an MDC Alliance rally at Chibuku Stadium, Chitungwiza Thursday.

"We are ready for forgiveness, ready to accommodate others, we are ready for a new dispensation," Chamisa said.

"Those Zanu PF leaders dreaming of a GNU, just forget. No to the GNU. It dilutes our focus," he said.

Chamisa and incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, according to recent surveys, are runaway contenders to the country's most influential job.

Fears of Zanu PF using the power of incumbency to deny the opposition electoral victory continue to exist.

The MDC Alliance has lessons to draw from the 2008 experience in which then party leader Morgan Tsvangirai posted a shock victory against his arch-rival Robert Mugabe who however muscled his way back to his job through a controversially declared run-off election three months later.

Mugabe went on to form a unity government with the now late opposition leader but the arrangement was problematic as Mugabe denied his coalition partners any state authority.

Chamisa, in his rally address, ruled out any coalition arrangement that would take the form of the 2009-2013 unity administration.

"We learnt that the GNU diverts our path to a new dispensation. What we probably want is an inclusive form of arrangement where we are ready to work with losers," he said.

The opposition leader assured his followers he was going to romp to victory without a run-off needed to separate him with Mnangagwa.

"There is no run-off in Zimbabwe. My fear is that ED may refuse to come out of the State House.

"This is a big fight. Almost like a soccer match. The 18 years of struggle and suffering is coming to an end on Monday. The loser gets a red card and must leave the pitch," he said.