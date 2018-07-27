Acting President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday charmed Chikomba when he outlined the vision Zanu-PF has for the country's development.

He outlined the vision when he addressed thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Madzivire Primary School grounds.

Acting President Chiwenga also said Government had a comprehensive plan for devolution of power to enable provinces and communities to benefit from their resources.

"We have plans that will ensure that the country develop to be a middle income country by the year 2030," he said.

"Some of these programmes include establishment of irrigation schemes in rural communities. We want to ensure that each district has 200 hectares under irrigation to ensure food security."

Acting President Chiwenga said Government had also embarked on Command Livestock and Fisheries to empower communities.

"We have started Command Livestock so that we grow the national herd at the same time empowering households.

"We also have Command Fisheries to promote rearing of fish for nutritional value at household level and at the same time being a source of income," he said.

The Acting President said Government had embarked on a massive road rehabilitation programme which has provided employment opportunities for thousands of people.

He said Government had plans to expand Chivhu and Sadza hospitals in terms of equipment, medical personnel and medicines.

He said Chikomba district was well-endowed with mineral wealth that could be used for its development.

Turning to the elections to be held on Monday, Acting President Chiwenga urged people to vote in their thousands to protect the liberation legacy.

"On Monday, we go to vote and I urge you to vote in your numbers. Chikomba has produced a number of liberation war luminaries and it is that legacy we have to protect.

"Zanu-PF is the only party that has a vision for the development of the country," he said.

Yesterday's rally was attended by Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Minister David Musabayana, Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Joel Biggie Matiza, Deputy Political Commissar Cde Omega Hungwe and senior Government officials.