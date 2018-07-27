MDC Alliance presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa on Sunday vowed to close the door on foreign investors and open opportunities for locals if elected on Monday next week.

Addressing supporters at a rally that was held at Mkoba Stadium, Gweru, Mr Chamisa said he will reverse Government's ongoing re-engagement programmes and work with the local people in rebuilding the economy.

"(President) Emmerson Mnangagwa has been saying Zimbabwe is open for business," he said. "We do not open business for everyone.

"Why do we open business to foreigners when we have business persons like Mthuli Ncube and Strive Masiyiwa and Mutumwa Mawere outside the country?

"We must be open for business to our local people first before we open for outsiders. We are saying we are the best for investment, so we want our local business to invest in the country first."

Mr Chamisa said his government will ensure that even animals were connected to the internet.

"We want internet to be every human's right including our animals, even when a donkey in the village brays, it must do so on the internet," he said. "It is a possibility, but some of us are saying what we propose is impossible."