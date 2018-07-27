Namibia: I Blame the Police - Aunt

The aunt of the late Alina Kakehongo (24), Ndashipanda Simon, blames the police for the death of her niece.

Kakehongo was shot on Wednesday morning in front of her workmates at the Louis Botha shop in Windhoek West by her ex-boyfriend, Samuel 'Shalli" Nghihepa (28).

Although Kakehongo did not die at the scene but on the way to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, Nghihepa, who had shot himself in the head, died on the spot.

Kakehongo and Nghihepa had been dating for three years before he ended the relationship.

Speaking to The Namibian at the family home in Khomasdal, a teary-eyed Simon said she had accompanied Alina to the police last Tuesday to report the threats Nghihepa had made to her.

Simon said they first went to the Gender-based Violence Investigations Unit at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital on Tuesday last week, and were referred to the central police station in town.

When they arrived at the central police station, they were referred to the Serious Crimes Unit, and Nghihepa was called in to explain his actions. They asked him why he was making threats when it was he who had broken up the relationship, and had even threatened to leak sex videos he had made with her, the aunt explained.

She added that Nghihepa told the other officers that he did not mean to leak the sex tape, and that he was just joking.

According to Alina's aunt, Nghihepa stopped harassing Kakehongo for a few days, but started again.

They then went back to the central police station on Tuesday this week to report the incidents, and Kakehongo was advised to lay charges against Nghihepa at Otjomuise.

"In the police statement, she (Alina) mentioned the gun threat he had made, but the police failed to act fast enough. I blame the police for not doing anything about this," Simon said.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi yesterday said she was not aware of the meeting between Kakehongo, her aunt and the police.

Simon said Nghihepa was violent, and that their relationship was a troubled one.

"There was a day when he came to our house. He started arguing with Alina, and wanted to beat her. I stopped him, and threatened to call the police. He then took her phone and smashed it against the wall," she narrated.

Kakehongo's sister Lavinia said Nghihepa prematurely took her sister's life.

"She was my best friend. He took my sister. I will never forgive him. She was my mother's lastborn, and my mother is distraught. Alina was my mother's favourite, and mom loved her very much," the sister said.

Lavinia added that her younger sister was studying accounting and finance at the International University of Management, and was set to graduate next year.

"On 26 August, we would have celebrated her 25th birthday. We were very close. I did not like Samuel. He was disrespectful to us. I warned Alina about him, but she loved him. I did not want to interfere in her relationship," Lavinia said.

Lavinia said last week, her younger sister asked her to find someone to pray for her, "but I thought she was joking".

"Alina was a happy person. She was always positive and hardworking. She would sacrifice what she had for others. If the police had done something after the reports, this would not have happened," she lamented.

Her cousin Sandy Kamati said Kakehongo was more than a cousin to her, and more like an older sister.

"I would seek counsel from Alina. She gave me good advice, and now I have no one talk to. He (Nghihepa) took my sister, and I will never forgive him. I wish the police had done more for her case; she would have been alive," Kamati said.

Kakehongo's colleagues described her as a jovial person, who always wore a smile on her face.

One of Alina's co-workers, Lucia Shinyengu, said: "I was present when he came to confront Alina at the shop. He shouted at me, asking about her whereabouts. But I did not know how he looked like, I just knew his name."

"It is challenging for me to be here in the office where it all happened, and knowing that she is not around hurts because we were close as colleagues. I will always remember Alina as a happy person. She was always smiling," Shinyengu added.

Alina is survived by her mother and four siblings. Her father is deceased.