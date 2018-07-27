27 July 2018

Namibia: Keetmans Doctor in Contempt of Court

By Luqman Cloete

Keetmanshoop medical doctor Refanus Kooper was yesterday convicted of violating a court interdict when he appeared before a local magistrate.

Kooper had pleaded guilty to a charge of contempt of court.

Magistrate Frans Anderson sentenced Kooper, the chief medical officer at the local state hospital, to a N$1 000 fine or two months imprisonment.

In August 2017, magistrate Murray Shikongo granted an order prohibiting Kooper from using foul and abusive language towards his neighbour, lawyer Tim Probart.

Shikongo's order also prohibited Kooper from becoming a nuisance by swearing or shouting or generally playing music at excessively loud levels.

Last Saturday, however, Kooper, who was at his home, allegedly played music at a high volume from 13h00 until 00h00.

Kooper, who conducted his own defence, apologised to the court, and said the noise pollution was not intentional.

"This would never happen again," he said, adding that he went to bed at around 20h30 without directing his visitors to keep the noise levels low.

"When I woke up, I asked them whether they had caused any noise pollution, and they assured me they had not," he added.

According to Kooper, two police officers approached him the next morning, and informed him that he was being accused of breaching a court interdict.

The officers requested him to follow them to the police station.

The magistrate described contempt of court as severe, and noted that anyone should comply with an order given by the courts.

"The offence is aggravated by your status, which comes with responsibility. People have a different take on those occupying high-ranking positions, and have expectations," he stated.

"Learn a lesson out of this," Anderson stressed before he fined Kooper N$1 000 or two months in jail.

Atutala Shikalepo prosecuted.

- luqman@namibian.com.na

