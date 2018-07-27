26 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Lilongwe Councilors Up Against Director of Planning

By Owen Khamula

Almost half of the councilors at Lilongwe district council are demanding the removal of the council director of Planning whom they are accusing of being a self centred person who has failed to develop the district.

The councilors allege that Douglas Moffat also lacks transparency in all what he does.

Speaking on behalf of the 17 councilors out of the 34 that sit at the council meeting, Councilor John Kawinga said Moffat has even refused to meet the councilors to hear their grievances against him.

"We suggested that we meet him, we tell him our grievances against him but he is not that type of a person who would listen to somebody. He refused to meet us, he is self centred and selfish," said Kawinga.

Kawinga said the councilors will find ways of pushing him out of the council, saying the 1.3 million people in the district should not be taken to ransom.

However, Juventious Kumpata from the Local Government Service Commission dismissed the councilors allegations, saying they have no case against him.

"We have rules on how these directors work. A councilor cannot just wake to start demanding the removal of a director. That is impossible, he will not be removed," said Kumpata.

He said Moffat is innocent and will not be moving to anywhere.

