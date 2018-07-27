26 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Arrest U.S. Citizen Suspected Killer

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in Nkhata Bay have arrested a 33 year old suspected killer of a US citizen in the district.

Police spokesperson Cecelia Mfune said the police have arrested a known businessman Gabriel Chirwa on suspicion that he killed 47 year old Michael James on July 20, 2018.

The suspects stole unspecified amount of money, laptops and other items.

"We have charged the suspect with murder. We are still hunting for the other suspects," said Mfune.

Mfune said James was killed around 8 pm on the July 20.

She said the law enforcers were optimistic that the other assailants would be netted very soon.

The killing of James sent fears among foreigners in the tourism attraction district.

