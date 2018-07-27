Botswana: Freeman Rules the Water As Team Botswana Impresses in Algiers

Gaborone — Team Botswana continues to hoist the country's flag high at the on-going 3rd African Youth Games in the Algerian capital, Algiers.

Botswana swimmer, James Freeman ruled the water, winning three medals in different events.

He also make history by becoming the first ever Motswana to have won more than two medals.

Previously, Loungo Matlhaku held the record of most individual medals, having won a gold and a silver at the 1st African Youth Games in Morocco 2010.

Freeman won a gold medal in the 800m freestyle, silver in the 400m breaststroke and bronze in 200m freestyle.

Another swimmer, Adrian Robinson added to the winning streak, bagging a bronze in the 100m breaststroke

Weightlifting was also not to be left behind as 17-year-old Magdelene Moyengwa of category 58kg got the bronze medals with a total of 128kg.

According to coach Alex Rankgwe, the team competed in two styles of lifting snatch and clean and jerk, adding the two were then added together to give total lifts.

"Snatch has a medal, clean and jerk also medal then total of both of them is awarded a medal totaling three, if an athlete manages to be ranked three in her category in all of them. Nicole Sebapadi also aged 17, category 53kg made a personal best of 82kg but did not get a medal. I had only two girls who were competing," he said.

On track, Botswana hurdler, Kealeboga Balemogi, won a bronze medal in 400m hurdles final with a time of 54.22, while Oarabile Tshosa also got bronze in the 100m event.

Botswana gold medal prospect, 400 metres upcoming star, will be in the finals today and expectations are that he will deliver the first gold in athletics for Botswana.

The athletics teams coach, Kago Tladinyane said they had a good day in office on July 25, adding that they started their competitions very well on July 24 with Oarabile Tshosa, Lame Nare who were competing in the 3000m.

He said all athletes impressed as they all moved to the next level of competition, before Lame finished on position eight in the next stage, adding that it was a good performance given that long distance races were hardly given a chance.

"But Lame competed well in with the likes of Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Uganda and Morocco. The powerhouse of long and middle distance," he said.

The coach said Balemogi did well in his straight final of 10 athletesadding though that he was expecting a better performance from the athlete as the race looked opened throughout the hurdles and only faltered at hurdle six.

Furthermore, Coach Tladinyane said Balemogi was a strong hurdler who will go places with his performance.

"He just needs focus and to remain calm before and during the race."

