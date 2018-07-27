Malawi: MEC Chairperson Impressed With Mchinji High Voter Registration

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Dr. Jane Ansah has expressed satisfaction over high voter registration in Mchinji.

Having visited some registration centres in Mchinji Central, Mchinji East, and South West Constituencies, Ansah said she was impressed with the high number of people participating in the registration exercise.

In an interview at Bua Primary School in Mchinji Central Constituency after the tour, Ansah commended political parties and other stakeholders for their contribution towards sensitization of communities, which she said resulted into the high turnout.

"As a Commission, we are happy that things have changed in this second phase comparing to the first phase. We believe the number will go higher by tomorrow, which is our last day of the second phase of the registration exercise," she said.

Taking into consideration that communities were still coming in large numbers, the Chairperson then appealed to registration officers not to turn away registrants.

Taking their turn, local monitors for different political parties assured the commission that no major issues were reported and that the exercise was going on smoothly.

However, one of the local monitors, Silvester Zulu of Tikoliwe Primary school registration centre, in Mchinji South West Constituency, which is bordering Malawi and Zambia said they have been turning away Zambian nationals who came for registration.

"Zambian nationals came under the influence of Senior Group Tikoliwe, who received cash from them so that they get registered. But upon interrogations, we discovered that they were not Malawians, hence turning them away," he said.

Mchinji as a district has a projected figure of about 336,494 prospective voters.

The second phase involved three districts of Mchinji, Nkhotakota and Dowa and it is expected to end Thursday, 26 July. The third phase is expected to start on 30 July, 2018 and is targeting Lilongwe city and Urban.