Kenya: Gor Mahia's Tuyisenge Voted League Player of the Month in June

Gor Mahia forward Jacques Tuyisenge is the SportPesa/LG/SJAK Player of the Month for June. Tuyisenge got a unanimous majority vote to beat teammate Francis Kahata in the poll conducted by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) football committee.

Tuyisenge, who has scored five goals in the month that K'Ogalo won all their five matches on a trot.

The Rwanda international was awarded Sh100 000, a trophy and a 49-inch LG TV courtesy of sponsors at Camp Toyoyo on Thursday.

"I'm so happy to have been recognized with this award. I have for a long time hoped to win it and it is great to finally get it. I dedicate it to my teammates who helped me achieve it," Tuyisenge said.

Following another outstanding month that saw them pull clear of their closest challengers Sofapaka, the team got an extra Sh50,000 for their contribution to the player's August exploits.

GOLDEN BOOT

En route to winning the award, the 27-year-old scored a brace against Nzoia Sugar FC and a goal each against Wazito FC, Ulinzi Stars, Posta Rangers and the winner against SoNy Sugar. Gor Mahia collected maximum points in all these league matches

Tuyisenge also hopes to track the absent Elvis Rupia's goal count and clinch the golden boot this year. He was a runner up for the gong last year and is the leading contender after Rupia's departure to Zambia.

"I can win the golden boot this year. As a striker whenever I leave a football pitch without scoring it hurts me so I want keep scoring and exceed the current leader who is not playing here anymore," he said.

Following Meddie Kagere's recent move to Simba in Tanzania, Tuyisenge has now taken over the goal scoring mantle from his departed countryman.