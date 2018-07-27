Kenya: Impostor Arrested in Nairobi With Fake National Intelligence Agency IDs and Deadly Arsenal

A man is being held in police custody in Nairobi after he was nabbed on Wednesday with several fake identification cards from several government agencies.

The man identified as Moses Muigai Ngugi was arrested in Lavington after he met businessman Francis Mburu whom he had promised to help dealing with the Ruaraka land matter.

Police have said that the man has been masquerading as a National Intelligence Service (NIS), Kebs, EACC, ODPP and immigration official on different occasions in Nairobi.

After the arrest, the suspect led detectives to his house in Syokimau were the IDs were found together with two guns and over 700 bullets were recovered.

RECOVERED WEAPONS

According to the police, the man had told Mr Mburu he works with National Intelligence Security which prompted the businessman to alert police.

It was after his arrest that he led police to his house in Syokimau where the weapons, fake IDs and bullets were recovered.

Head of Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi Nicholas Kamwende said they suspect the man has conned many people in the city while masquerading as a government officer and want anyone who has been a victim to report to Nairobi Area Flying Squad.

"We will interrogate him so that we can establish if he had been involved in other crimes and find how he got his gun licences," said Mr Kamwende.