Ethiopia: Untapped Roles of Elders in Advancing the Nation

Elders have critical roles in a nation's socio-economic and political development. The major one is transferring their tacit knowledge and experience for the next generation.

Addis Ababa Labor and Social Affairs Bureau Communication Director, Gebrekidan Gebru said that elders have played unreserved role in keeping and handing over the sovereign country in which the citizens are fully exercising their natural and democratic rights. They have made courageous history which the next generation. Currently, elders share their tacit knowledge and life experience, transferring it to the generation.

He elaborates, for instance, recently mobilization platform was held to transform the untapped resources of elders for the new generation and it plays vital role for achieving stable political atmospheres in a peaceful manner through ignoring any dispute causing issues.

He further noted that elders should also consult the youths by narrating their life experiences on how to safeguard the sovereign, peaceful country. And they also have to make the youths ask their requests peacefully and legally without doing any illegal act on peoples and properties. This enables to achieve stable economic growth.

Elders have both direct and indirect roles in the country's economic and social affairs. For instance, there are a lot of elders who are working at employ level in different private sector as par time job and some are engaged in their own business. However, the principle does not allow all the elders to form small enterprises but only those who are below 59 ages. To solve such kind of challenges the associations and concerned bodies are working on it, he noted.

Once again, elders have vital role to strengthen the participation of the society in development in the areas like construction of roads, enhancing community based policy and cleaning their environment effectively, he explained.

Furthermore, the government facilitates suitable atmosphere for the elders to play vital roles in building good governance in all spheres. They are working in an organized way by providing the societal problem around table discussions and addressing appropriate solutions. Federal government is doing its best level to support and strengthen the elders to transform their in depth knowledge and experiences for the development of the country, he elaborates.

On the other hand, he said, the elders could transfer their knowledge either in a formal or an informal way for the youths. On the other side, youths can create a platform or room by inviting elders to share their life experience. The bureau also creates platforms by using different Mass Media for both the elders and youths to share their experiences.

By the same token, safety net program is mainly aimed to support the elders directly and indirectly. Supporting the elders to create job and generate income for them. And this program is implemented on 35 local districts and planned to be furthered.

In summing up, enhancing elders participation in the social, economic and political aspects as well as enabling their betterment requires all the part takers commitment in addition to that the government.