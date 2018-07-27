A couple of days back, the government's operational ministries and related organizations have entered into operational agreement (OA) with the House of Peoples Representative (HPR) on the implementation of planned activities for 2011 E.C in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

The agreements are the first of their kind in the political history of Ethiopia. Although the legislature had the power to engage in a verifiable system of checks and balances with the executive branch of the state there was no fixed and binging legal instrument to clearly indicate that the government is accountable to the electorate through the HPR.

The agreements also indicate the nature of the political system and the level of accountability of implementing institutions to the law and to the law making body of the state. Ethiopia is pursuing a democratic and revolutionary political system that has not been borrowed or replicated from any other country in the world. In a multi-racial country like Ethiopia, socio-economic and political unity can be achieved by ensuring diversity and accountability.

Among other things, the agreements are tools for financial good governance by enabling the signatories to use the resources allotted to them to effectively respond to the lingering demands of the public.

The agreements clearly indicate not only the list of activities to be preformed but also the time frameworks in which they should be implemented. This, on the other hand is not only about timely implementation of activities but also doing peoples centered public business in the desired efficiency, quantity, quality and standards.

Timely and quality quarterly and annual reporting of activities to the HPR is one of the major components of the agreements which are legally binding during the next fiscal year.

Just like in many other African countries, over the last two decades, government ministries and organizations have remained unpunished for the damages they have done on public properties and the services they have failed to deliver to the public. Over the previous fiscal year, some basic attempts have been made to make government organization accountable by taking their cases to the courts of law. This needs to continue not only after the damage is done but even prior to the end of the fiscal year in the midterm.

Government bodies accomplish their tasks by deploying their own managerial and work force to live up to the expectations of the peoples and governments of Ethiopia. The agreements also presuppose quality services within the minimum required period of time without any level of bureaucratic red tape.

Over the past several years reports delivered by various government ministries and institutions are not necessarily prepared by establishing the necessary comparison between planned activities and their scale and rate of accomplishments. During their monitoring visits to various government organizations at the federal level and in the regions, the members of the standing committees of the HPR have found out that what has been reported to them did not adequately synchronize with what is observed on the ground.

The peoples at the federal and regional levels are expected to be the main beneficiaries of the activities and budget upon which the government stakeholders have entered into agreements. Therefore they need to know the exact contents of the terms and conditions of the agreements so that they can lawfully participate in monitoring and evaluation of the planned activities.

The public have the right to follow up on the progress of the projects that are being implemented for the benefit of the peoples. This is very important for the enhancement of transparency in the implementation of state funded projects.

The signing of operational activities between the HPR and the sector ministries ia another practical demonstration of the legal relations between the law making body and the executive. Future activity reports and midterm evaluations all depend and emanate from the legally agreed program performance mechanisms in the specified period of time and the budget earmarked for implementation of the programs.

The rightful and organized participation of the public in assessing and evaluating programs implemented by government bodies is also based on the constitutionally provided sovereign power of the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia.

Nonetheless, public participation in monitoring and evaluating the projects conducted by public fund would also help to markedly reduce the recurrence of negative audit reports for which the implementing organizations are expected to answer. This would safeguard the implementers against the incidences of maladministration, rent seeking and bad governance.

Although the agreements provide for the next fiscal year, this does not mean that audit findings, embezzlements, and all reports on misconducts on service delivery systems that were observed in the recently ended fiscal year should be ignored.

The contents of the agreements should apparently not be limited only to financial and operational issues but should also consider negative operation issues including nepotism, parochialism, all forms of favoritism and operational manipulations.

The signing of such a documents that relate to planned activities of the government over the next year certainly defines not only the legal obligation of the signatories but also the specific responsibilities bestowed upon the managements and staff members of each government organization duly covered by the agreement.

It is true the each public servant will obviously hold his/her own job description which naturally holds through the work years spent by each employee every year. In addition to this, each public servant needs to inter into specific operational agreements with the employing agency to pledge that he/she will accomplish assigned duties not only as a professional obligation but also as a process of justification for enumeration and rewards for outstanding performers.

Quite a few operational modalities and theoretical frameworks have been introduced by the government to ensure a better service delivery system including BPR, RBM, BSC and several others but despite the government's efforts in introducing such new innovations, the work performance over the entire government organizations have remained infested with slackness, foot dragging, corruption, rent seeking and a number of threats to good governance in the public sector.

This would mean that sector ministries and related government institutions definitely need to first clean their own houses before they can fully engaged themselves in fulfilling their operational and legal expectations from the HPR.

It is to be noted that the government has announced that no new grand projects are expected to be launched next year but more emphasis will be given to completing projects that are yet to be completed.

The agreement entered between the government bodies and the Standing Committees of the HPR will also promote savings both in terms of operational period of time and the finance allocated for the activities that are to be accomplished throughout the fiscal year. This also presupposes timely disbursement of budget both for the line ministries and organizations both at the federal and regional levels. If budget is not delivered on time, it would not only affect the duration of operation of actv5ties but also the quality of work to be done.

Finally, the whole purpose of the agreements is to effectively facilitate the responses to designated public demands that have always been under the competence of the government. Assessing the results of the performances conducted over the fiscal year will definitely become a learning process for accomplishing activities set for the remaining years of the GTP II.