ADDIS ABABA- The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC) plans the worst woody invasive plant-prosopis for a better use changing curse into blessing.

MEFCC Bio-safety National Advisory Committee Capacity Building Expert, Getnet Worku told the Ethiopian Herald that prosopis, the world's worst woody invasive plant which is an evergreen, fast-growing tree is widely invading some areas of Afar, South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP) and Somali States.

He told that MEFCC has planned to remove the species through making it usable in the form of charcoal, biofuel and organic fertilizer by decomposing it. Prosopis affects the ecosystem, animals and human being in general. It mainly affects plants by dominating area and removing indigenous plant like acacia and expanding itself quickly and in animals.

He further said that the ministry aspires to work with the states those are suffering from prosopis and it will send teams to conduct researches on how to better protect the endured areas. It is also working devotedly to find funds to eradicate the invasive plant in one way or other.

States have to play vital roles as it is impossible to address protection to all at federal level, he noted adding due to this, the ministry provides projects and funds to the States in avoiding the worst weedy invasive plant.

He as well informed the initial source of the prosopis was that the alien species were imported intentionally thinking only its benefits without the side effects.

Prosopis was introduced to Ethiopia in the late 1970s purposely for the sake of tackling the challenge of desertification in over grazed arid and semi-arid areas of Eastern Africa from Mexico, South America. Historically, Prosopis was planted in Dire Dawa and spread out to Afar, Somali and Harrar States, he added.