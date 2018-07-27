Africa: Grand Loss to Africa

Ethiopia has lost one of its great sons, Engineer Semegnew Bekele, who was working round the clock to bring the nation's renaissance journey in particular and Africa's in general to success, through accomplishing grand projects.

His death is a grand loss to the nation as he has been the project manager of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) over the last seven years. He has been leading Africa's largest or the eighth largest dam in the world.

Eng. Semegnew has been working courageously to supplement his nation and continent with a typical hydroelectric power with the sense of no time to rest. He has devoted himself to see a developed powerful nation through constructing a Grand Renaissance Dam--which has multiple purposes not only to the nation but also to the sub-region.

He has worked to control floods to downstream countries, while providing hydroelectric power, by harnessing the power of water, the cheapest form of energy, and providing water for irrigation to downstream countries, tresses for navigation of boats, barges and places for recreation.

GERD is a symbol of the nation's confidence, commitment and dignity that Eng. Semegnew took the lion's share in leading the project from its outset.

He was the cause of the mobilization of the whole Ethiopian population from within and abroad on the GERD._It has electrified all Ethiopians at every corner with one noble agenda regardless of any differences that may prevail amongst them._

He had repeated what our patriotic forefathers had done against colonial ideologies and forces--by working hard and leading flag-ship project in a place known for its beating temperature. He contributed his share and took what once was unthinkable project to its last quarter.

Eng. Semegnew was majestic as GERD is. They are both representations of the nation's unity, dignity, prosperity, self reliance and without a doubt what are they not.

He has managed to involve all sectors of our society irrespective of language, religion or any other differences through his enlightened motivational skills and speeches. He lived up to his speeches until the day he was found dead. _

He called on all Ethiopians that have brought the people to stand in unison on guard for it. And they have stood on guard for it because he made them to know that it is their guarantor and the guarantor of their children and grand children.

He also taught professionals of diversified skills, knowledge and many others with different backgrounds to work day in and day out constructing GERD tackling and enduring the very hard, insecure and unsteady climatic conditions with no complaints what so ever.

He has set a concrete model for both the existing as well as the next generation. His commitment, selflessness, vision, courage and steps on the embargos of the threatening external and internal conditions are much more persistent among the people.

Engineer Semegnew Bekele, you will go down as the most respected, honored and remembered courageous person in the modern history of your beloved country.

We demonstrate that through accomplishing your Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is at its last quarter, and taking Ethiopia to its esteemed prosperity, peace and powerfulness.

Your unique project will be finalized with more tenacity and vigor, with twenty four hours work every day with no interruption whatsoever. Your death should never stop your people from completing the job; it rather makes the people of the patriots' land more committed!

It further initiates us to stand with the people who are at the project and assist them in working day in and day out with more determination and vitality to enjoy their job. They will take their job very seriously to make the nation great again. And this generation will make the history you have forecasted.

The Horn will shine with the grand project you have already taken it to decisive stage.

REST IN PEACE!