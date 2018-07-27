Ethiopia Loses Flag-Ship Project Frontrunner

ADDIS ABABA- "The name Eng. Semegnew Bekele is almost synonymous with the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam ; he worked selflessly to midwife the birth of the flag-ship project which has also ended the era of centuries' old competition in the River Nile Basin states."

So remarked Eastern Nile Technical Regional Office Executive Director Fekeahmed Negash in an interview with The Ethiopian Herald.

He was among the efficient and front runners of Ethiopian Energy Development, he said.

Semegnew reached the zenith of his career and dedicated his entire life for his country particularly for the Renaissance Dam, he added.

"Semegnew was a very polite man who devoted his full energy and time to the construction of the Renaissance Dam."

His death is untimely and heartbreaking for every Ethiopians, he said, adding: "While our sorrow is intense, it will be up to us to complete the construction of the dam and remember the contribution Eng. Semegnew has made to his country."

"I have learnt his death with great sorrow and regret. It would have been good if he was able to witness the completion of the dam which he cared very much. It is a great loss."

Chairperson of the Tripartite National Committee of Ethiopia Eng. Gedion Asfaw for his part Eng. noted that Semehgnew has branded the project well to the local and international community.

"His contribution was far from GERD, he put his efforts in the predecessors of GERD as well. He was hard working man and gave everything he had to the construction of the dam," said Eng Gedion

"I know that his passing away is a deep sorrow to each and every Ethiopian specially those who are involved in the project but the only way to preserve his legacy and pay off his achievements is to sustain and complete the construction of the dam."

Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam Communication Director Hailu Abreha also said the Engineer demonstrated strong and wise leadership.

He was very confident and hardworking man that he was able to mobilize the entire staffers of the project, said Hailu.

Eng. Semegnew Bekele who had been spearheading the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam's construction to over 68 percent completion was found dead yesterday in his car in Addis Ababa.

Later in the day, Federal Police Commissioner Zeinu Jemal confirmed that the cause of his death was gunshot, and a pistol was found in his right hand.

"Details of the death are under investigation and will be made public in due course of time."

Born in September 10, 1965 at Maksegnit town of north Gondar zone, he served his country for 32 years in a row at various capacities.

Ethiopian Electric Power Communication Head Misiker Negash told this writer that the deceased had devoted himself for the realization of Energy projects in Ethiopia from Gibe I and Gibe II to the Grand Renaissance Dam project.

"He had been serving as GERD Project Manager from 2011-2018; worked as Counterpart Engineer at Gibe I from 2000-2001 and as Hydropower Generation Project Coordinator and Manager at Gibe II from 2005-2010."