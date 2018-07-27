Ethiopia: Providing Teachers' Needs Improves Education Quality

Education is the backbone of all sectors. And teachers are among the highest key stakeholders in the sector. Without their commitment, thinking of education quality becomes meaningless or remains dream. As they are the main actors of the sector, they must be fully committed in their daily activities.

As well, the facilitators of the sectors must work to enhance teachers' maximum commitment with eager to quality education. And one the facilities needed is providing teachers houses. To be successful in the sector, teachers' right should be respected as they have vital role in creating good corporate citizens and improving the quality of education.

Dr. Tola Barisso, Oromia Education Bureau Head, in his Annual Sectoral Conference addressing speech, said that the purpose of the conference is to discuss the annual performance of the State's education quality. Education is fundamental for the success of other sectors and insures the benefits of the public.

On the conference major issues were discussed and addressed with the pertinent bodies among them to evaluate the standard of the education, school materials in terms of access and quality, educational management, teachers' development package, adult education and education quality with the best benchmarks of the sector. It also included teachers' rights to release their efforts on quality education.

One of the rights of teachers is the land issue. The bureau is trying its best to address the benefits of teachers as to offering land or house is at the Woreda or City Administration. And the problems of promotion, transferring from one place to another and delaying of payment were among the major right issues for raised by teacher.

Currently, about 21.3 percent the teachers in the State have got land for house construction and still problems for the lower administrative structures are delaying the responses though the State's top management has decided to give land for the house to all teachers. To curb up the problem the bureau is strongly striving to ensure the benefits of the teachers working in concern to establish committees with Oromia Teachers Association, City Housing and City Administration Offices, he explained.

"To solve the problem we should understand it then we can be able to put sustainable remedies for it, we will create awareness on the quality of education and enough capital budgeting will be done for the next year. And hopefully the conference helps to be successful in the coming year," he added.

He further elaborated, the bureau is managing 205 projects for the past years from which 83 are accomplished and some of them are estimated to be finalized in this summer. Though some projects are delayed due to the border issues either with individuals or an organization, less capacity of contractors, higher price of inputs and lack of quality of the projects, the bureau is working to its maximum effort. It will work together with the concerned bodies in order to finalize the projects in the due date, he added.

Adanech Abebe, Head of Oromia People Democratic Organization Central Office, told that the education sector is a key instrument to solve the nation's problems and paves a way for the civilization. Currently there are over 10 million Oromia People engaged in education but a lot of works have been done while more assignments are still left to be done in the near future.

She also noted that the education sector has faced many problems such as lower access to education, unable to give due attention of adult education, mal- management and lack of deep knowledge.

Moreover, Oromia State Teachers' Association President, Wakweya Tolera said that house is not only for residency but also a second office for teachers as they do further assignments in their home. And currently about 24,607 teachers have been taken residency but the demand is 106,000. The negligence of managements at all level to fully discharge their responsibility is a key problem for further projects.

In general, though the bureaucracy is inconvenient to respect teachers' rights fully, houses should be given priority to enhance education quality as it is their second office. They also need to be patient and responsible considering the creation of corporate citizens. In the same way, they have to make discussion with the pertinent bodies habit to resolve these problems.