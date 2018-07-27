Kenya: CS Amina's Rejection of Calls for Reintroduction of Caning in Schools Splits Twitter

The rejection of the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has elicited mixed reactions.

Kenyans on Twitter reacted to the Daily Nation story on Thursday which quoted the CS saying canning violates students' rights and cannot help to curb increasing cases of indiscipline.

Some, including former presidential candidate Prof James Ole Kiyapi, agreed with Amina while others insisted that sparing the rod would spoil the children.

Prof James Ole Kiyapi wrote, "The CS is spot on. Caning students is not only retrogressive but against international best practice. We cannot solve educational challenges of today by employing obsolete solutions of yesteryear!"

Patrick Laogwap said: "All that is happening in schools is not about caning... it's all about the governance of this institutions. Very poor."

Sam Kiplangat replied, "Please we humbly request kiboko irudi, wanafunzi wamekuwa wakorofi kupindukia, kiboko made us responsible citizens to date, #kibokochapa."

SPARE THE ROD

Geoffrey Wango stated, "There is a clear distinction between discipline and punishment. Discipline is orderliness, punishment is punitive. In behaviour terms we instill discipline not punish while punishment is a last resort. Caning is way out of human rights and CS is on course."

Sam Nderitu commented, "Hapo ndiyo shida iko, kamum na kababa. Shida huanzia nyumbani."

Joseph Odhiambo wrote, "Caning is so analog, but what measures can be taken to this students (sic) because they are out of control, do schools have disciplinary structures which are effective?"

Olelo replied, "Amina, Christianity advocates for the use of Kiboko and Kenya is 80% Christian so minority should not overrule majority in this case."

Peter Ikua added, "Spare the cane destroy the kid! That will never change!"

Kennedy Dawo stated, "Caning is one Art that has never been shadowed in our 8-4-4 system and still indiscipline cases top. We should seek other channels that doesn't involve inhumane acts but rather seeks durable solutions in our schools. Caning to me will be a very primitive approach."