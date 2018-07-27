Rwanda: As Muhanga Extends Mbarushimana Contract

After guiding them to promotion to the topflight league next season, AS Muhanga have renewed Abdul Mbarushimana's contract as head coach until 2020.

Mbarushimana led the Southern Province side back to the Azam Rwanda Premier League, along with Intare FC, whom they lost to in the second division's final earlier this month.

One of the main tasks for Mbarushimana is to make sure he keeps the club in topflight football as well as guide the Muhanda District-sponsored side to quarter-finals in the 2019 Peace Cup.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, Mbarushimana said he was grateful for the confidence and trust the club had in him.

"I fulfilled the promise I made to the management, which was to return the club to the premier league. Now the main goal is to make sure we stay there next season and perform well in other tournaments we will be involved in," he said.

He revealed that, "I have agreed with the management to buy some experienced players to reinforce the squad ahead of next season."

Mbarushimana chose to stay with AS Muhanga when they were relegated in 2016.

That season the club won only four.

It marked their second relegation in the last five seasons following their demotion in 2011.

The former Rayon Sports assistant coach took over at AS Muhanga in late 2016, replacing Edouard Rutayisire who had been fired.