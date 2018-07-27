26 July 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Creation of National League for Security and Citizenship

Tunis/Tunisia — The National League for Security and Citizenship was created Thursday to "work to establish mutual respect between the citizen and the security man and establish mutual trust to help improve the benefits of the security institution in the service of the citizen", with the participation of security experts, researchers, artists and journalists.

The league, whose creation was announced at a press conference held at the city of culture, is chaired by Civil Protection Captain Moez Dabbabi, with Meriem Abid, president of an association, and Mohamed Kaabi, commissioner General of the police. It also includes artist Sonia Mbarek.

By virtue of its statute, the League endeavours to "involve the citizen in the establishment of an ideal security institution and the improvement of its services in the service of the nation and the citizen as part of its action involving all the components civil society and the security institution".

On this occasion, a tribute was paid to security men, journalists and heads of research centres and national bodies for their activities in favour of security and associative action.

After presenting the new league, Moez Dabbabi indicated that its funding is subject to decree 88 of the year 2011 governing the action of associations, as part of a partnership with civil associations.

Communications were given on this occasion on the adaptation of the security action to the concept of citizenship, democracy and human rights, by the president of the League, Moez Dabbabi, the president of the research bureau on global security, Rafik Chelli, chairman of the board of directors of the Arab Institute for Human Rights, Abdelbasset Ben Hassen, and constitutional law professor Mohamed Mahfoudh.

The new league has created sections at the regional level and major cities of the country and has several commissions of the different security corps on reflection, studies, legal affairs, training, culture, arts, education, conferences, exhibitions, social action, planning, programming and security woman.

