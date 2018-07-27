27 July 2018

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Vision 2022 Alive With the Successes of the Other National Teams

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Dr Danny Jordaan said the future of South African football was looking healthy following the exploits of several junior national teams in qualifying for upcoming major tournaments.

Presenting Banyana Banyana, Amajita and Bantwana coaches to the media following the teams' qualifications for the Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup tournaments, the SAFA President said such exposure can only benefit the Senior National Teams, Bafana Bafana, in particular, going forward.

"We are extremely proud of the successes of our National Teams in qualifying for major tournaments and this bodes well for the future," said Dr Jordaan.

The Men's u20 National Team, Amajita have just qualified for AFCON in Niger and join the Senior Women's National Team, Banyana Banyana in competing in the continental showpiece while the Women's u17 National Team, Bantwana will be going to Uruguay for the FIFA World Cup which will take place in November this year.

Amajimbos, the u17 Men's National Team are currently in Mauritius and are on the verge of qualifying for AFCON in Tanzania next year.

All of the three National Team coaches present, Simphiwe Dludlu, Thabo Senong and Desiree Ellis said South Africa football was headed for the top with junior national teams leading that upsurge.

Dludlu said a good show by junior teams means the future of South African was solid adding that the fans should rally behind the youths as they were the stars of tomorrow.

Under-20 coach Senong said they would strive to do even better than the previous years when they qualified for the World Cup adding that they want to make a statement in Niger next year.

These sentiments were echoed by Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis who said the trip to Ghana was en route to the FIFA World Cup in France.

South Africa

Family of Four Killed in Horror Durban Crash

A family of four died, and two other men were injured in a collision in Central Durban on Saturday morning, paramedics… Read more »

Read the original article on SAFA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.