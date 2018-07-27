27 July 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 7 Municipalities Elect MPs, Mayors

Photo: Felix AinebyoonaI/Daily Monitor
Tight security. Police and army deploy at Sheema District headquarters ahead of the municipal elections.
By Monitor Team

Countrywide — To avert acts of violence, police have deployed heavily in the seven municipalities as residents vote their MPs and municipal leaders today.

The municipalities are Bugiri, Sheema, Nebbi, Njeru, Kotido, Ibanda and Apac.

According to Mr Jotham Taremwa, the Electoral Commission spokesperson, all voting materials were dispatched to the districts on Wednesday.

He said the materials would be dispatched to polling stations at 4.30am to kick-start the voting process that begins at 7am.

"As long as there are more than five voters, voting can start. The municipalities are not big at least in Bugiri where I am right now, there are 28 polling stations and we have been meeting stakeholders to review our checklist for preparedness," he said.

Sheema

In a telephone interview yesterday, Mr Emillian Kayima, the police spokesperson, who said they (police) had just concluded a meeting with election stakeholders in Sheema District, said police have fully deployed in all the seven districts where elections are taking place.

There are 48,175 registered voters and 76 polling stations in Sheema Municipality.

The seven candidates for the MP seat are Dr Elioda Tumwesigye (NRM), Ms Virginia Plan Mugyenyi (FDC), and Independents; Mr Beniamin Ruyombya, Mr Ambrose Mwesigye Black Man, Mr Jonas Tumwiine, Mr Meshach Katusiime and Mr Raymond Kamugisha.

Ibanda Municipality

The district returning officer, Mr Tolbert Musinguzi, said there are 55,685 registered voters and 99 polling stations in Ibanda Municipality.

The candidates for the MP seat are Mr Tarsis Rwaburindoore (NRM), Mr Alex Byaruhanga (FDC), Mr Peter Agaba and Mr Robert Kiromba who are on Independent tickets. Mr Apollo Kibeherere (NRM) and Mr Anslem Arinaitwe (FDC) are competing for the mayor seat.

Apac

Human rights activists and voters yesterday saw what they termed as "unusual" security deployment in Apac Municipality ahead of today's exercise.

"We can see a lot of deployment, with some strange vehicles moving around. The deployment is unusual," Mr Tom Superman Opwonya, the executive director of the Apac Anti-Corruption Coalition, said.

Seven candidates are battling for the Apac Municipality MP seat, with former state minister for Wildlife, Tourism and Antiquities, Jovino Akaki Ayumu, and former Apac Woman MP, Lucy Ajok, in the race.

Kotido

Police also deployed heavily in Kotido Municipality ahead of Friday's parliamentary election.

Both armed police officers and the army were on Wednesday and Thursday seen patrolling streets in Kotido Town.

Compiled by Alfred Tumushabe, Stephen Otage, Bill Oketch, Felix Ainebyoona & Elly Karenzi.

