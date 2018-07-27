Rwanda: Tuyisenge Named Player of the Month in Kenyan League

Rwanda international and Gor Mahia forward Jacques Tuyisenge has been named as the Player of the Month for June in Kenyan SportPesa Premier League.

Tuyisenge got a unanimous majority vote to beat teammate Francis Kahata in the poll conducted by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) football committee.

Tuyisenge scored five goals in a month that Gor Mahia won all their five matches.

Following his latest achievement, the Rwandan was on Thursday awarded Rwf800,000 (KSh100,000), a trophy, and a 49-inch LG TV.

"I'm so happy to have been recognised with this award. I have for a long time hoped to win it and it is great to finally get it. I dedicate it to my teammates who helped me achieve it," Tuyisenge said.

GOLDEN BOOT

En route to winning the award, the 27-year-old scored a brace against Nzoia Sugar FC and a goal each against Wazito FC, Ulinzi Stars, Posta Rangers and the winner against SoNy Sugar.

Gor Mahia collected maximum points in all these league matches.

Tuyisenge also hopes to track the absent Elvis Rupia's goal count and clinch the golden boot this year. He was runner-up for the gong last year and is now the leading contender after Rupia's departure to Zambia.

"I can win the golden boot this year. As a striker whenever I leave a football pitch without scoring it hurts me so I want to keep scoring and overtake the current leader, who is not playing here anymore," he said.

Tuyisenge has 11 goals against Rupia's 15 with 16 rounds of matches to play.

Following former club teammate Meddie Kagere's recent move to Simba in Tanzania, Tuyisenge has now taken over the goal scoring mantle from his departed countryman.