Ghana: Wa Campus of UDS to Become Autonomous Before End of My Term - President

Wa — The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he will grant the Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) autonomy before the end of his four-year term in office.

He said the Wa campus of the UDS was established by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under the former President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration and added that it would be laudable for the NPP government under his administration to make it autonomous.

The president was responding to a request from the chiefs and people of the Upper West Region here on Tuesday to make the university autonomous to prevent it from eminent collapse as some of the courses were withdrawn from the campus.

President Akufo-Addo was here as part of his two-day working visit to the region to commission the Wa Regional House of Chiefs office complex, commission the Amatrol Laboratory at the Wa Polytechnic, inspect progress of works on the Upper West Regional Multipurpose Youth Centre and the Wa-Han road.

He also paid a curtsey call on the Wa Naa, Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV at his palace and also interacted with chiefs and queen mothers in the region.

The President was accompanied by some ministers of state including the Interior Minister, Mr. Ambrose Dery, Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, Deputy Road and Transport Minister, Mr. Anthony Karbo and a former ambassador and Member of Council of State, Mogtari Sahanu among others.

President Akufo-Addo explained that the Minister of Education had taken the necessary steps to ensure that the university was granted autonomy as soon as possible.

"There is work being done at the Ministry of Education to bring that into being and to that extent, the Vice Chancellor of the UDS has been told by the minister to reassess some of these initiatives that he is taking.

"Because we are fully aware within very short period of time ahead of us both Navrongo and Wa UDS are going to be autonomous universities and in the case of Wa I am going to give this present to the people of the Upper West Region by signing the papers to bring this autonomy," he stated.

The president also touched on other cutting edge policies implemented by the government including free Senior High School (SHS) policy which according to him would benefit about 180,000 children who would have otherwise dropped out of school due to financial challenges.

He said government was putting in measures, including the recruitment of 8,000 teachers, 43,000 Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) applicants and the implementation of the multi-track system to improve on the quality of education in the country.

Others included the Planting for Food and Jobs programme which would benefit about 500,000 farmers this year, one-district-one-factory and one-village-one-dam which he said would improve on the economic status of the people.

The Paramount Chief of the Wala traditional area, Naa Pelpuo IV commended the President for honouring his 2016 campaign promises to improve upon the lots of the Ghanaians in spite of all odds.

He, said it was evident that the President was poised to develop the region with the implementation of his programmes including PFJ, free SHS, 1V1D, 1D1F, and NABCO among others and to project the country and position it on an enviable position in Africa and the world at large.

The chief, however, appealed to the President to honour his promise to convert the Wa Polytechnic into a technical university.

Naa Pelpuo IV also requested the President to, as a matter of urgency, inaugurate the Wa Airport to salvage the people from the incidents of armed robbery, give a facelift to some roads in the region and help improve economic activities among the people and to inaugurate the ultra-modern regional hospital to improve on health delivery.