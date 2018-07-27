Ghana: Forum On Ghana Urban Mobility Held in Accra

An interim report on urban mobility has cited the lack of public involvement and consultation in the decision making process regarding urban transport investments and operations as the major cause of poor urban transport system.

Developed by Transitec, a transport consulting firm, the report also noted that lack of funds for urban transport management, planning and operational deficiencies, and lack of coordination between relevant institutions, among others contribute to an inefficient urban transport system.

The challenges which have been categorised under six focal areas would be studied to inform strategic measures and action framework to address the urban transportation challenges.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day forum on Ghana Urban Mobility in Accra yesterday, Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, said the transport situation in the country's major cities, particularly Accra and Kumasi, was characterised by heavy congestions most notably during the peak hours.

The crippling congestion in urban areas, he said was aggravated by inadequate policy frameworks as well as poor coordination between stakeholder agencies.

In ensuring sustainable and inclusive urban development, the minister emphasised the need to improve urban mobility and accessibility as they remained critical measures for major economic, social and environmental benefits.

Despite the slow progress in the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transport System, Mr Asiamah said the ministry would continue to engage all relevant stakeholders, including private transport operators and other agencies to work out and operationalise modalities that would ensure that resources invested in the project do not go waste and called for public support in the roll-out of strategies and plans to improve urban transport systems.

The forum, which brought together Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), Transport Operators, civil society organisations and development partners, the minister said was an important platform to gain insight on issues affecting the sector and solicit input into a workable solution to tackle the challenges.

Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, said a recorded 10 per cent vehicular growth rate has increased traffic growth rate by about seven per cent due to inadequate roads and related facilities to accommodate the cars.

He said the situations reiterate the need for overpasses and interchanges as well as synchronisation of traffic times to prevent congestion at intersections.

In the meantime, Mr Aduomi said the Ministry of Roads and Highways was working with the Ministry of Transport to design the needed infrastructure to improve urban transport and mobility at urban areas including Accra and Kumasi.

Mr Zemedkun Girma Tessema, Pillar Leader for Urban Transport and Mobility at Africa Transport Policy Programme (SSATP), recommended the establishment of an efficient governance system that anticipate needs, guide action and ensure integrated management and development of urban systems.

He further urged for stringent actions to minimise the need for individual motorised travel through adequate land-use and transport planning management as well as increase the modal shares of public transport and non-motorised transport modes including walking and cycling.