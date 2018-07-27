Nigeria: Govt Ready to End Apapa Gridlock, Says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said the Federal Government was ready to put an end to the gridlock in the Apapa area of Lagos State, promising that there would be great improvement in the next two weeks.

Speaking at a stakeholders' meeting in Apapa over the continued parking of articulated vehicles on highways and major roads, Osinbajo said it was the reason President Muhammadu Buhari directed him to handle the Apapa gridlock with utmost seriousness and urgency. He said in line with the directive, he would hold regular dialogues with stakeholders.

The meeting chaired by the vice president had in attendance Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos; the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; the Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman; and Commander of the Western Naval Command, Commodore Okon Eyo.

After listening to various solutions proffered by the stakeholders, Osinbajo assured that the Federal Government had a roadmap to resolve the multi-faceted issues in the axis.

He also stated that all approvals required for the completion of roads within the axis would be granted.

According to him, security issues are hindering the usage of other ports in the country, and actions are being taken in that direction.

On his part, Ambode described having 94 tank farms in residential areas, 86 in Apapa and eight in Ijegun, as tragedy waiting to happen.

He pleaded with the presidency to review the setting up of 86 tank farms in Apapa.

"That is a tragedy waiting to happen. So, we'll bring it to the front burner. In addition to the 86 tank farms in the Apapa axis, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has actually gone ahead to approve another eight in the Ijegun axis. These are residential areas. Where is it done?

"It means something is wrong somewhere. How did we get to the stage where we stuff a residential axis with tank farms? So we offer to say that we can take some of these tank farms to border towns."

According to the governor, ironically, none of the 86 tank farms has any loading bay.

Sarcastically, he said some of the tank farms have their loading bays on the bridges.

He angrily shut down a bonded terminal on Osho Drive at Ajegunle, known as Climax Bonded Terminal.