Africa: New Look Swallows Hope to Survive in Sousse

Mbabane Swallows coach, Thabo Vilakati has rallied his lads to retain a positive attitude despite the depletion effects to the squad propagated by the departure of two players ahead of a make or break Group D Day 4 tie against Etoile Sportive du Sahel.

The match is set for Friday night in Sousse; exactly 10 days of a thumping 0-3 defeat to the Tunisians at Mavuso Sports Centre. And their hopes to salvage something from this group were dealt a heavy blow last Saturday crucially when two key players, top scorer Felix Badenhorst and goalkeeper Sandile Ginindza left abroad for pastures anew.

If Tunisian soccer giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel thought they had acquired adequate data on their Friday night opponents, well, they better brace up for a new look Swallows taking to the turf in Sousse.

Addressing the media before departure, Vilakati said life has to move on.

"We have to face it that life has to move on, yes they (Felix Badenhorst and Sandile Ginindza) have been part of us and we won big with them and we knew we were not going to be together forever. So we just have to face the reality of their departure and remain positive in attitude," said Vilakati.

Swallows left the country on Tuesday morning for Tunisia via Johannesburg ahead of Friday night's tie.

Not only the deficit count as the new look Vilakati coached side will have one new arrival in Kola Aladeon, a subject of protracted ownership wrangle cleared by the country's High Court last weekend to turn out for Swallows and another reserve elevated.

While success deserves to be celebrated, sometimes it comes at a cost and for the Swaziland outfit, their recent prowess has come with a bill attached after failing to hold onto their trio of diminutive play maker Banele Sikhondze who joined ABSA Premiership side Polokwane City, Badenhorst and Ginindza.

Badenhorst, who played the entire 90 minutes in the 3-0 loss to Etoile last week and has been a target of many suitors, joined Nelspruit based National First Division outfit Mbombela United together with Ginindza.

Meanwhile, Angola's Primeiro de Agosto will host Zesco of Zambia in the other Group D match earlier on Friday in Luanda.

Fixtures

Group A

28.07.2018 13H00 Kampala KCCA (Uganda) vs Esperance (Tunisia)

28.07.2018 16H00 Gaborone Rollers (Botswana) vs Ahly (Egypt)

Group B

27.07.2018 19H00 Jadida Difaa El Jadidi (Morocco) vs ES Setif (Algeria)

28.07.2018 19H00 Blida MC Alger (Algeria) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Group C

27.07.2018 19H00 Pretoria Sundowns (South Africa) vs AS Togo (Togo)

28.07.2018 19H00 Casablanca Wydad (Morocco) vs Horoya (Guinea)

Group D

27.07.2018 19H00 Sousse Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) vs Swallows (Swaziland)

27.07.2018 16H00 Luanda Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) vs Zesco (Zambia)