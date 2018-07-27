Africa: KCCA Revival Faces Litmus Test Against Esperance

The battle for places at the knockout stage gets rigorous this weekend with the likely possibility of knowing at least one of the eight teams.

Two-time champions, Esperance of Tunisia, visit Uganda newcomers Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) in Kampala, with their eyes on a double after 3-2 win in the reverse last week in Tunis.

The Kampala giants are still regretting giving away a 2-0 lead in Tunisia last week, allowing the Tunisians to rally back and cruise to victory. KCCA now have a chance to revenge on Saturday at the Mandela National Stadium, in a match they need nothing short of victory to get their chances back on track in Group.

Esperance sit atop with seven points whilst KCCA occupy the depth with three points.

"It's unbelievable we weren't disciplined tactically away from home and it cost us the lead we had planned. Now we have the chance at home and we have to be very tactical and calculate every move because we are playing a very disciplined and mature team," said KCCA coach Mike Mutebi.

A win for Esparance will take them within touching distance of a place at the quarters.

KCCA playmaker Jackson Nunda, who found the back of the net in the reverse last week is optimistic they can bounce back in style.

"We have the experience now. If we can avoid mistakes now, we can win at home because it's a big advantage. Interpreting tactics was our problem in Tunisia but for now we are settled and looking forward to execute the tusk," Nunda said.

In the other Group A clash, Township Rollers of Botswana host record champions, Al Ahly of Egypt in Gaborone.

Fixtures

Group A

28.07.2018 13H00 Kampala KCCA (Uganda) vs Esperance (Tunisia)

28.07.2018 16H00 Gaborone Rollers (Botswana) vs Ahly (Egypt)

Group B

27.07.2018 19H00 Jadida Difaa El Jadidi (Morocco) vs ES Setif (Algeria)

28.07.2018 19H00 Blida MC Alger (Algeria) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Group C

27.07.2018 19H00 Pretoria Sundowns (South Africa) vs AS Togo (Togo)

28.07.2018 19H00 Casablanca Wydad (Morocco) vs Horoya (Guinea)

Group D

27.07.2018 19H00 Sousse Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) vs Swallows (Swaziland)

27.07.2018 16H00 Luanda Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) vs Zesco (Zambia)